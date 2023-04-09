iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Decreased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.6% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,142 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

