iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USMV opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

