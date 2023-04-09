iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 539,098 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after buying an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

