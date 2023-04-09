iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Cut by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

