Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JANX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.49. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.