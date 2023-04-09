Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JANX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.49. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
