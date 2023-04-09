Jefferies Financial Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $250.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on META. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Shares of META stock opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $225.52. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.45.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

