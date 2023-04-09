Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.59. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

