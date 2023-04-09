JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target to GBX 2,825

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($34.15) to GBX 2,825 ($35.08) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.74) to GBX 3,400 ($42.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,968.33.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. Severn Trent has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $42.35.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

