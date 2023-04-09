JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Target Price to $123.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.07.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,228,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 512,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.