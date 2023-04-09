JUST Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. JUST has a market cap of $241.59 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

