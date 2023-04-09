Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $23.21 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Kaspa has a market cap of $558.32 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,821,491,026 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,811,409,768.918194. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03008398 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $17,137,364.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

