Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COLB. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

