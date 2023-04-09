Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

