Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $305.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

