KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE KREF opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 272.77, a current ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $764.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,872,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

