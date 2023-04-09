Komodo Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Komodo has a market cap of $37.26 million and approximately $834,089.47 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00140501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00054800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

