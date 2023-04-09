Leisure Capital Management Purchases 448 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

