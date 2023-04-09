Leisure Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHC stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

