Leisure Capital Management Sells 1,144 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $131,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $104.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

