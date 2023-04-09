Leisure Capital Management Sells 138 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

