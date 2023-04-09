Leisure Capital Management Sells 4,213 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

