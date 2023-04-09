Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Leslie’s Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

