Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $3,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after buying an additional 1,028,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

