Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.07 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $131.12 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,529,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,465,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00406541 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $150.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

