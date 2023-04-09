Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading

