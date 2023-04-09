Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.17. 1,093,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,191. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

