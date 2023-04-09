LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.78 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $66.78 million and $3.73 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

