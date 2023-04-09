Loop Capital Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $263.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average is $184.11.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.