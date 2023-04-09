MAGIC 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.33 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $275.69 million and approximately $30.33 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,587,177 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

