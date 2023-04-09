Magic Internet Money Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.53 million and $265,049.82 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

