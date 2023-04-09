Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,987 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

