Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,232 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $56,997,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,443.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

