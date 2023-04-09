Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 1.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Markel by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,318.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,306.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,274.81. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

