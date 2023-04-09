Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 149,004 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,004 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

