Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 284 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.
S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
