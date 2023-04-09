Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $246.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.10.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

