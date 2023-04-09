Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MTEX opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

