Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 300.80 ($3.74) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.72. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 733 ($9.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £760.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,734.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marshalls

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 14,545.45%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Vanda Murray purchased 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £18,903.49 ($23,476.76). In other news, insider Vanda Murray bought 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £18,903.49 ($23,476.76). Also, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.01 ($24,821.17). 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Further Reading

