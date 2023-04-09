Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,566,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,896 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises about 2.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $117,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $118,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 9,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,100 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $92,405,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,221,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.70. 2,833,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.