Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

