Metahero (HERO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $750,778.85

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.98 million and approximately $750,778.85 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019815 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

