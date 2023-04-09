Metawar (METAWAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $145.97

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Metawar has a market cap of $47.84 million and $145.97 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00011105 USD and is down -73.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $191.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

