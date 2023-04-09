MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 16,799 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 510,466 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Agenus by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Agenus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 551,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. 2,873,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

