MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 329 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. 1,231,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

