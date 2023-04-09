MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,221 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,689 shares of company stock valued at $295,358. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRST stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,362. The company has a market cap of $587.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

