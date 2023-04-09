MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,652 shares of company stock worth $5,819,992. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. 548,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $45.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

