MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,902 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $10,383,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,980. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.