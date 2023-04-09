MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,784,000 after buying an additional 711,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 152,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 278,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,125. The company has a market capitalization of $471.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

