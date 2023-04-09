MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $334,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 381,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

