MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

